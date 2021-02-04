Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$270.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$265.00 to C$270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.82.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$217.22 on Tuesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$214.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$201.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.