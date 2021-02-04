Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$255.82.

TSE:CJT opened at C$217.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$214.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$201.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.73%.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.