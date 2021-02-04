Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

