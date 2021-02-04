Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 196 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $129.77 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.