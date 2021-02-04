Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 226,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 88,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

