Cardinal Capital Management Has $759,000 Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Canon were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 1,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canon by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

