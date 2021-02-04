Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 962,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 143.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grifols by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 224,126 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

