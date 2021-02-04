Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 239,269 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

