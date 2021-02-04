Cardinal Capital Management Buys 982 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gentex by 391.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 236,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

