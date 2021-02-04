Cardinal Capital Management Buys 239 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 512.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

UTMD opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

