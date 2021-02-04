Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,547 Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNB stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $119.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

