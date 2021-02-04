Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.