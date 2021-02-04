Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NIC were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $28.22 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

