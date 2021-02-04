Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after buying an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 239,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

