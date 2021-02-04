Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE CMP opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

