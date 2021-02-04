Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 218 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

