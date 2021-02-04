Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CRDF traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 94,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $292,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

