Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report sales of $6.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $32.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.19 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,135 shares of company stock worth $883,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $19.84. 747,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $988.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

