CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.14.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $546.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $579.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

