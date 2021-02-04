CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 914 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

