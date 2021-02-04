CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 309 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 234,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

