CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

