CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $166.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

