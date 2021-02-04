CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 2,399 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.