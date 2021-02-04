CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $346,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DaVita by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in DaVita by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

