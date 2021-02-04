CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $615,000 Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,566,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

