CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after buying an additional 266,785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,808.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

