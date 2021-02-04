CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $483,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

