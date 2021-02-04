CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 671 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,778. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.14.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $546.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $579.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

