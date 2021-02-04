CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.23 and a 200 day moving average of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

