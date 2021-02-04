CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $377.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.