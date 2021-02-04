Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.