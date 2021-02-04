Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

