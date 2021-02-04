Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 15,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $55.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

