Capital One Financial Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

