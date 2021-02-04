Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.78. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.89 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 113,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

