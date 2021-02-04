Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

