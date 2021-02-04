Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $44.94. Approximately 9,394,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,723,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 219,446 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

