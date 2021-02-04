Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.55. Canagold Resources shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 150,524 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.46 million and a PE ratio of -14.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Get Canagold Resources alerts:

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,700.

Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.