Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.11

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and traded as low as $22.70. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

