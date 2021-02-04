Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) received a C$35.00 price target from CSFB in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$31.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52-week low of C$25.25 and a 52-week high of C$42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.40.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

