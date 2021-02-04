Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,230 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 5.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $66,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. 298,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,748. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $90.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

