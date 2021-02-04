Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered Canada Goose to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 1,122,533 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,229,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.