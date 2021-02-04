Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

