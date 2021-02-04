Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,830 shares of company stock worth $37,232,264. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camping World by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

