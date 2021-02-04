Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,734 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 140,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 490,098 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Carrier Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 116,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

