Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

