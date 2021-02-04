Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $243,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

