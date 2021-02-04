Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,071,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

TROW stock opened at $158.60 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

