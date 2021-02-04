Camden National Bank Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

